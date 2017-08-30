Dr. Anand Madan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Madan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anand Madan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They completed their fellowship with Southern Ill U
Dr. Madan works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group6501 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 537-5079TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Capitol GI Consultants4 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madan?
I had a consultation followed by procedure. He is one of the best doctors I have ever come across. Very passionate and helpful. Explained the whole process very well. Will definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Anand Madan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1366418006
Education & Certifications
- Southern Ill U
- St Frances Hosp
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madan works at
Dr. Madan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Madan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.