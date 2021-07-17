Dr. Anand Lothe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lothe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Lothe, MD
Dr. Anand Lothe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They completed their residency with Christiana Care Health System|Christiana Care Health System|Christiana Care Health System|Med Center Of Delaware|Med Center Of Delaware|Med Center Of Delaware
VPI - Innsbrook Primary Care4900 Cox Rd Ste 150, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Directions (804) 373-6187Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Lothe is professional and knowledgeable and I think he truly cares about his patients. He is a good listener too. I have been going to him for years and no complaints.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1851343180
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lothe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lothe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lothe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Lothe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lothe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lothe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lothe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.