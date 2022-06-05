See All Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Gastroenterology
Dr. Anand Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pragnya Junior College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at Jefferson GI Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Jefferson GI Associates
    132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107

  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Esophagitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Dysphagia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallstones
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Malnutrition
Nausea
Pancreatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Abscess
Achalasia
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Cancer
Celiac Disease
Celiac Plexus Block
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Endoscopic Pseudocyst Drainage
Enteritis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions
Pancreatic Endotherapy
Pancreatic Pseudocyst
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Stenting
Stomach Diseases
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis

Jun 05, 2022
I saw Dr. Kumar for a 3rd opinion due to a large colon mass. The 1st 2 doctors wanted to remove more than a foot of my colon despite the fact that my pathology report and labs was negative.I did some research on my own and learned of a procedure called the ESD. The 2nd surgeon told me I was not a candidate for that procedure but never said why. I saw doctor Kumar, He told me I was the perfect candidate for that procedure. He explained It is a longer procedure and requires extreme precision. That is why doctors don't perform, simply because they don't have the skills. Doctor Kumar told me initially I would have to wait until Aug because his calendar was full. But after seeing my level of anxiety behind this he made room on his calendar and fit me in for the following week! 3 weeks later & I am perfectly fine! It was a same day procedure, I have No CANCER & retained my entire Colon! Thank you Dr. Kumar for your compassion & your skills. You saved my colon!!
Shari Cook — Jun 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  Gastroenterology
  17 years of experience
  English, Hindi and Telugu
  1962663088
  ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
  ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
  Pragnya Junior College
  Gastroenterology
Dr. Anand Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Kumar works at Jefferson GI Associates in Philadelphia, PA.

Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

