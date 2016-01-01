Dr. Anand Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Khurana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anand Khurana, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AIIMS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee.
Locations
Kidney care oklahoma2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 510, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 747-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Pyramid Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anand Khurana, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1871706713
Education & Certifications
- AIIMS
Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khurana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khurana has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khurana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.