Dr. Anand Jillella, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anand Jillella, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Jillella works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia, Bone Marrow Biopsy and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon

Apr 21, 2022
I have never experienced advocacy the way Dr. Jillella advocated for my health and treatment. His persistence saved my life, my son and I owe him a debt we can never repay.
About Dr. Anand Jillella, MD

  • Medical Oncology
  • 40 years of experience
  • English, Hindi and Telugu
  • Male
  • 1205946548
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

