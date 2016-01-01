Overview

Dr. Anand Irimpen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Grant Med Coll-Bombay U and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Irimpen works at Tulane Cardiology Clinic in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.