Dr. Anand Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anand Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
-
1
Paramount Surgery Center1003 N DuPont Sq Ste 9A, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (812) 280-9800
-
2
Rx Advantage1802 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (502) 893-7744
-
3
The Kidney Specialist of Kentuckiana3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 4A, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
I had a good experience
About Dr. Anand Gupta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1841299138
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Heartburn and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.