Overview

Dr. Anand Ganesan, MD is a Dermatologist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Ganesan works at Valdemar Ascencio MD Inc. in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Pemphigoid and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.