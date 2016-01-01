See All Cardiologists in Council Bluffs, IA
Dr. Anand Deshmukh, MD

Cardiology
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anand Deshmukh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Grant Medical College and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital, Cass County Memorial Hospital, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.

Dr. Deshmukh works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1. 1
    Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital
    933 E Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503

About Dr. Anand Deshmukh, MD

  Cardiology
  21 years of experience
  English, Hindi and Marathi
  Male
  1003022708
Education & Certifications

  Creighton University Medical Center - Saint Joseph
  Creighton University Medical Center
  Grant Medical College
  Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
  St. Elizabeth Hospital
  Cass County Memorial Hospital
  Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
  Methodist Jennie Edmundson

Dr. Deshmukh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Deshmukh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Deshmukh works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Council Bluffs, IA.

Dr. Deshmukh has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain, and more.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshmukh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshmukh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshmukh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

