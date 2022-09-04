See All Psychiatrists in Fairlawn, OH
Dr. Anand Chaturvedi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anand Chaturvedi, MD

Psychiatry
3 (34)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anand Chaturvedi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.

Dr. Chaturvedi works at Signature Psychiatry Associates, Inc Fairlawn, OH in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Psychiatry Associates
    2820 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 835-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Cognitive Function Testing
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Function Testing
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 04, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Chaturvedi's for almost 20 years. He is the utmost professional, extremely knowledgeable in his field, a very good listener, and has a proactive approach. His office staff is wonderful and my medications are filled promptly. I highly recommend Dr Chaturvedi if you want a great psychiatrist who takes the time to listen to your concerns pertaining to your mental health!
    Joyce Horning — Sep 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Anand Chaturvedi, MD
    About Dr. Anand Chaturvedi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700857331
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • N Eastern Oh University College Med
    Internship
    • Akron General Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anand Chaturvedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaturvedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaturvedi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaturvedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaturvedi works at Signature Psychiatry Associates, Inc Fairlawn, OH in Fairlawn, OH. View the full address on Dr. Chaturvedi’s profile.

    Dr. Chaturvedi has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaturvedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaturvedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaturvedi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaturvedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaturvedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

