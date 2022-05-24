See All Ophthalmologists in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Anand Bhatt, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anand Bhatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Bhatt works at Orange County Cataract and Glaucoma in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Visual Field Defects and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orange County Cataract and Glaucoma
    801 N Tustin Ave Ste 700, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 541-4185
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anand Bhatt, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    • 1831358977
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • University of Miami
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anand Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhatt works at Orange County Cataract and Glaucoma in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bhatt’s profile.

    Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Glaucoma, Visual Field Defects and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

