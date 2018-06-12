Dr. Anamika Katoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anamika Katoch, MD
Dr. Anamika Katoch, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital, Waterbury Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Waterbury Radiation Oncology Associates1075 CHASE PKWY, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-6311
Banner Casa Grande Medical Center1800 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 381-6300
Lpg Adult Hematology and Oncology8925 Colonial Center Dr Ste 2001, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 343-9567
Queen's North Hawaii Community Hospital67-1125 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kamuela, HI 96743 Directions (808) 881-4833
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
a great personality. Always smiling, would recommend Dr katoch to anyone
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Katoch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katoch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katoch has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katoch speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Katoch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katoch.
