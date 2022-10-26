Dr. Anamar Mellado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anamar Mellado, MD
Overview
Dr. Anamar Mellado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Mellado works at
Locations
-
1
Signature Womens Healthcare LLC301 NW 179th Ave Ste 102, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Directions (954) 447-1446
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mellado?
Didn’t have to wait long to be seen but would’ve like for her to be more specific in regards to procedure to be done re: risks, complications etc… She was very nice overall..
About Dr. Anamar Mellado, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1518152677
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellado works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.