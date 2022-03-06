Dr. Baig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anam Baig, DO
Dr. Anam Baig, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL.
Cleveland Clinic Florida Nephrology 1st Floor2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5884
Very detailed oriented. Went over my history in great detail. Gave me more information than any physician I’ve ever scene for my migraines since a fall I had last February. She was also very prompt and receptive when I was in excruciating pain with a migraine and ended up n the ER. I will be recommending anyone I know with sever migraines like me to Dr Baig. Ten stars
- Neurology
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baig.
