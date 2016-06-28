Dr. Torres has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Analyn Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Analyn Torres, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Torres works at
Locations
1
Novant Health Endocrinology and Thyroid16525 Holly Crest Ln Ste 230, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 384-5669
2
Lexington Endocrinology132 Sunset Ct, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely fantastic diabetes doctor. Extremely knowledgable, she explains the technical and practical side of therapy. Knows current and new medications, combines meds, gives samples, and gives discount cards, (without even being asked) to save you money. Cares about her patients, shares in their struggles and success. Nurses are great too. Only negatives are: 1. front desk/reception person has poor customer skills, 2. you probably will have to wait several weeks to get an appointment with her.
About Dr. Analyn Torres, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1831196260
Education & Certifications
- U Santo Tomas
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Torres works at
