Dr. Arosemena has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Analisa Arosemena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Analisa Arosemena, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Arosemena works at
Locations
1
Surgery Center of Coral Gables1097 S Le Jeune Rd, Miami, FL 33134 Directions (305) 442-2020
2
Kelly Assisted Living Services Inc290 NW 165th St Ph 2, Miami, FL 33169 Directions (305) 949-1600
3
Aran Eye Associates14201 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 101, Sunrise, FL 33323 Directions (954) 838-1382
4
Aran Eye Associates PA2140 W 68th St Ste 405, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 442-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She been my Doctor for 20 years now, last year she operated me for cataracts in both eyes. Now for the first time since the age of 5 I'm not wearing glasses. She did an exceptional job... I highly recommend her as your eye doctor... G. Brackett.
About Dr. Analisa Arosemena, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1346346491
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arosemena has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Cataract Removal Surgery and Blind Hypertensive Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arosemena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Arosemena. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arosemena.
