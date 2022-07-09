Dr. Analisa Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Analisa Armstrong, MD
Dr. Analisa Armstrong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Tan12333 NE 130th Ln Ste 420, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5500
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Dr. Armstrong has magic fingers when she found my abdominal hernias and they were confirmed exactly where she felt them from the CT scan. I felt so confident with her knowledge, experience and confidence to make me discomfort come to a end with the planned repair. Surgery was exactly as she explained and the recovery was as promised... better each day! Thanks for making a scary concept of surgery, turn into a small detour.
About Dr. Analisa Armstrong, MD
- English
- Franciscan Surgical Associates Minimally Invasive Fellow
- University Of Washington / Surgery Residency Program
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
