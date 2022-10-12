Overview

Dr. Ana S Rameau, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING|McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rameau works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.