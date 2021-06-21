See All Psychiatrists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Anahit Matevosyan, MD

Psychiatry
4 (4)
Overview

Dr. Anahit Matevosyan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.

Dr. Matevosyan works at Care More Home Care Inc in Glendale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Care More Home Care Inc
    100 N Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 818-4096

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 21, 2021
    Dr. Anahit G. Matevosyan. She is amazing Thank you
    — Jun 21, 2021
    About Dr. Anahit Matevosyan, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1255463899
    Education & Certifications

    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    • YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matevosyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matevosyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matevosyan works at Care More Home Care Inc in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Matevosyan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Matevosyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matevosyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matevosyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matevosyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

