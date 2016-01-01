Overview

Dr. Anahid Kabasakalian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Kabasakalian works at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in East Norriton, PA and Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.