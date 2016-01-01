Dr. Kabasakalian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anahid Kabasakalian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anahid Kabasakalian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Kabasakalian works at
Locations
Albert Einstein Medical Center5401 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-7190
Jefferson University Hospitals - 609 West Germantown Pike609 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Directions (610) 941-6881
Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 245-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anahid Kabasakalian, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1467671396
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
