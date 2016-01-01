See All Pediatric Developmental Behavioral Health Doctors in El Paso, TX
Dr. Anacani Fonseca, MD

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anacani Fonseca, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA.

Dr. Fonseca works at TEXAS TECH MEDICAL CENTER in El Paso, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Paul L. Foster School of Medicine
    4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 298-5444
    Texas Tech
    4801 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-5700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Anacani Fonseca, MD

    • Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972810539
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fonseca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fonseca works at TEXAS TECH MEDICAL CENTER in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fonseca’s profile.

    Dr. Fonseca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonseca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fonseca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fonseca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

