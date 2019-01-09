Dr. Anabelle Maldonado-Medina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maldonado-Medina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anabelle Maldonado-Medina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anabelle Maldonado-Medina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Maldonado-Medina works at
Locations
-
1
Miami Shores Neurology & Sleep Institute LLC9999 NE 2nd Ave Ste 208, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Directions (305) 836-5053
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My sister has been seen Dr. Maldonado for over a year. She is very caring, good listener and very knowledgeable. Her staff is also very friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. Anabelle Maldonado-Medina, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maldonado-Medina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maldonado-Medina accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maldonado-Medina has seen patients for Syphilis Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maldonado-Medina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Maldonado-Medina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maldonado-Medina.
