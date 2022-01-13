Dr. Anabella Pascucci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anabella Pascucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anabella Pascucci, MD is a Dermatologist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.
Dr. Pascucci works at
Locations
-
1
South Bay Medical Center Snfdp514 N Prospect Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 937-8555
-
2
Ucla Health Torrance Skypark Primary Care2780 Skypark Dr Ste 110, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 265-8422
-
3
Santa Monica Dermatology Services2020 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pascucci?
My experience with Dr. Pascucci was great. She was very professional and kind. She helped me solve my issues. I’m looking forward to seeing her again.
About Dr. Anabella Pascucci, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1558641936
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pascucci has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pascucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pascucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pascucci works at
Dr. Pascucci has seen patients for Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pascucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pascucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pascucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.