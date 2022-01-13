Overview

Dr. Anabella Pascucci, MD is a Dermatologist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.



Dr. Pascucci works at UCLA Health Redondo Beach in Redondo Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.