Overview

Dr. Anabela Simon-Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Simon-Lee works at Alabama Heart & Vascular PC in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.