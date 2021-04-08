Overview

Dr. Anabel Facemire, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Facemire works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada in Grass Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

