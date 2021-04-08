Dr. Anabel Facemire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Facemire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anabel Facemire, MD
Dr. Anabel Facemire, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Sierra Nevada360 Sierra College Dr Ste 120, Grass Valley, CA 95945 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr Facemire is a caring, attentive physician that listens carefully, explains well, assuring you understand, and establishes a comprehensive plan of action to resolve one's issues. I hold Dr Facemire in highest regard.
About Dr. Anabel Facemire, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Med Coll Pa/Hahnemann Hosp
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
