Dr. Anaadriana Zakarija, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anaadriana Zakarija, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Northwestern Medical Group250 E Superior St Ste 5-2261, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
I have been seeing Dr. Zakarija and her team for 6 years and she is keeping me alive! Best doctor ever! Seriously she is an amazing doctor and I am grateful for her talents.
About Dr. Anaadriana Zakarija, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1235244773
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Hematology
