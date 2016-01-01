Dr. Ana Vidal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Vidal, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Vidal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MARIAN HEALTH CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Vidal works at
Locations
WellMed at Clear Lake780 Clear Lake City Blvd Bldg 2, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 464-8988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ana Vidal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1124187570
Education & Certifications
- MARIAN HEALTH CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vidal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vidal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vidal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vidal works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vidal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vidal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vidal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vidal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.