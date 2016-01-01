Overview

Dr. Ana Vidal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MARIAN HEALTH CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Vidal works at WellMed at Clear Lake in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.