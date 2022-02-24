Overview

Dr. Ana Victoria, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Baptist Children's Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Victoria works at Practice At 8940 N Kendall Dr Suite 400-E in Miami, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL and Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.