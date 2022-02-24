Dr. Ana Victoria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Victoria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Victoria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Victoria, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Baptist Children's Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Victoria works at
Locations
Practice At 8940 N Kendall Dr Suite 400-E8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-2020Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ciocca Health Group7001 SW 97th Ave Ste 101, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 273-7998Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pmSaturday9:00am - 1:15pmSunday8:45am - 1:00pm
Palm Beach Eye Center5162 Linton Blvd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 865-7290
Palm Beach Eye Center5057 S Congress Ave Ste 403, Lake Worth, FL 33461 Directions (561) 433-5200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Children's Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Care Partners
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente Dr knowledgeable, caring and results are great
About Dr. Ana Victoria, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114217551
Education & Certifications
- Craniofacial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish MC/Einstein Coll Med
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Victoria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victoria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victoria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Victoria has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Victoria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Victoria speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Victoria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victoria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Victoria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Victoria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.