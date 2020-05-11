Dr. Van Der Wall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ana Van Der Wall, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Van Der Wall, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their fellowship with East Tennessee State University
Dr. Van Der Wall works at
Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Bradenton Cancer Center3630 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 792-1881
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Van Der Wall is personable, cautious but courageous in her treatment, persistent in researching a problem, and genuinely interested in her patients. Working with her office is generally easy and with her is delightful.
About Dr. Ana Van Der Wall, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1265672018
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Der Wall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Der Wall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Der Wall has seen patients for Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Der Wall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Der Wall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Der Wall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Der Wall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Der Wall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.