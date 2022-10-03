See All Podiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Ana Urukalo, DPM

Podiatry
5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ana Urukalo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Urukalo works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    ADC Steiner Ranch
    5145 Ranch Road 620 N Bldg I, Austin, TX 78732
    North Austin Medical Center
    12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758
    St Davids Surgical Hospital A Campus of North Austin Medical Ctr
    1201 W Louis Henna Blvd, Austin, TX 78681

  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Fracture

    Accepted Insurance:
Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ana Urukalo, DPM

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Urukalo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urukalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Urukalo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Urukalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Urukalo works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Urukalo’s profile.

    Dr. Urukalo has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urukalo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Urukalo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urukalo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urukalo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urukalo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

