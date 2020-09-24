Dr. Ana Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Thompson, MD is a Dermatologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Anders Dermatology Inc4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 473-3257
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I Absolutely love Dr. Thompson. She definitely cares about her patients. She cared enough to call me directly on multiple occasions including one Sunday evening after returning from vacation. She has the best bedside manner of any physician I've ever been to. I find the staff to be very friendly and helpful. I have never had a bad experience. I have never felt rushed or treated in any negative way by staff or physicians. I would recommend her to to anyone and I have.
About Dr. Ana Thompson, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Lipomas, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.