Dr. Ana Tanase, MD

Pediatrics
3 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ana Tanase, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universistated De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila-Bucurest.

Dr. Tanase works at TMCOne: La CaÃ±ada in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TMCOne: La CaÃ±ada
    10390 N La Canada Dr Ste 110, Tucson, AZ 85737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 420-2110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Disorders
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Disorders
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Disorders
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Infections
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Knee Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Pregnancy Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Sinusitis
Skin Infections
Sore Throat
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Throat Pain
Thyroid Screening
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ana Tanase, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790982312
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Academy Of Integrative Health and Medicine (Aihm)
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universistated De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila-Bucurest
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

