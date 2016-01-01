Overview

Dr. Ana Suarez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR MEDICAL SCIENCE OF HAVANA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Suarez works at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.