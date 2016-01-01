See All Dermatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Ana Sauceda, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ana Sauceda, MD is a dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. She currently practices at Sauceda Dermatology and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sauceda is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ronald K Garcia MD
    2829 Babcock Rd Ste 636, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-8460

Rash
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Rash
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis

Rash Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • American Republic
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
  • Healthfirst
  • Humana
  • Meritain Health
  • MultiPlan
  • National Elevator
  • Thrivent Financial
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Ana Sauceda, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1497764302
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
Undergraduate School
  • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
  • Methodist Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ana Sauceda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauceda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sauceda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sauceda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sauceda has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sauceda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauceda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauceda.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauceda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauceda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.