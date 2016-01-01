Dr. Ana Sauceda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauceda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Sauceda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Sauceda, MD is a dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. She currently practices at Sauceda Dermatology and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sauceda is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Ronald K Garcia MD2829 Babcock Rd Ste 636, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 615-8460
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Ana Sauceda, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1497764302
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Methodist Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
