Dr. Ana Rotar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rotar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Rotar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Rotar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, MI. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Rotar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 652-5291MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 2 26901 Beaumont Blvd Ste 3D, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 652-5291
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rotar?
Dr Rotar is a excellent psychiatrist who takes the time to get to know you and listens !! She is insightful and knowledgeable about medications !! Overall a very caring Dr !!
About Dr. Ana Rotar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1710188529
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rotar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rotar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rotar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rotar works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rotar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rotar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rotar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rotar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.