Overview

Dr. Ana Rojas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Rojas works at Heights Physician Group PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.