Dr. Ana Rojas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rojas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Rojas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Rojas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Medical City Alliance and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Rojas works at
Locations
-
1
Keller9750 Hillwood Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Bedford1609 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Grapevine1631 Lancaster Dr Ste 230, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 251-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Medical City Alliance
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rojas?
Dr. Rojas explained testing results in an understandable manner. She listened to my input and answered all my health questions.
About Dr. Ana Rojas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235305608
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rojas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rojas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rojas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rojas works at
Dr. Rojas has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rojas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rojas speaks Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Rojas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rojas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rojas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rojas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.