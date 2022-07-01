Dr. Ana Benitez Prieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benitez Prieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Benitez Prieto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Benitez Prieto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Oviedo Medical Center and HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Benitez Prieto works at
Locations
Women's Health Center1160 Cypress Glen Cir, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 635-1193Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Oviedo Medical Center
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I loved Dr. Benitez through my 3 miscarriages and successful 4th pregnancy. She hauled to get to my VERY quick delivery at Osceola to get there just in time to help me to the finish line. And was fantastic the next day in postpartum.
About Dr. Ana Benitez Prieto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1588834329
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER HOSPITAL
- Damas Hospital
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benitez Prieto has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benitez Prieto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benitez Prieto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benitez Prieto has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benitez Prieto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benitez Prieto speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Benitez Prieto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benitez Prieto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benitez Prieto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benitez Prieto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.