Dr. Pimentel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ana Pimentel, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ana Pimentel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Pimentel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC25 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 358-0707Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC67 Broadway, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 Directions (201) 907-2400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pimentel?
Dr. Pimentel new exactly my diagnosis. She took the time to explain to me what was going on. After she confirmed, by looking at my Xrays she took the time to treat me, and explain my aftercare with special exercises. I felt like I was in good hands.
About Dr. Ana Pimentel, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1528516663
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pimentel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pimentel works at
Dr. Pimentel has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pimentel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pimentel speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pimentel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pimentel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pimentel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pimentel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.