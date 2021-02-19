Overview

Dr. Ana Pere, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Pere works at Rejuvenation Spa/Shawnee Family Medicine in Lima, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.