Dr. Pantel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ana Pantel, MD
Dr. Ana Pantel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Tristate Gynecologic Oncology10550 Montgomery Rd Ste 22, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 793-2220
Trihealth Women's Services3715 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 792-5800
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Highly recommend! I’d rather go to the dentist than have annual exam! She was very professional and had a calming, caring demeanor. Made me feel like my health truly mattered to her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
