Dr. Ana Pagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Pagan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Pagan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laredo, TX.
Dr. Pagan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Laredo Medical Center1700 E Saunders St, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 796-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pagan?
La Dr. Pagán es una excenlente profesional. Tanto ella como el personal de la oficina son super amables. Mi embarazo fue de alto riesgo y gracias a ella no tuve complicaciones.
About Dr. Ana Pagan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1003120965
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pagan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagan works at
Dr. Pagan has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Ovarian Cysts and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.