Dr. Paez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ana Paez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Paez, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Paez works at
Locations
Driscoll Children's Hospital3533 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 694-4986
- 2 7210 McPherson Rd Ste 104, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 794-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We felt listened to, well treated and amidst this is a very busy practice, we had a very short wait time and the doctor was not in no hurry until she was sure the care plan was all sorted out and even calling personally radiology to ensure we have our appointment when it works for our schedule. It was a shared decision making, received an amazing bedside treatment. Besides, the staff are super amazing and smiling making you feel comfortable and safe. The visit felt relaxed and there was plan. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Ana Paez, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1124203179
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
