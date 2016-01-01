Overview

Dr. Ana Olivero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with BronxCare Health System— Fulton Campus, BronxCare Hospital Center - Grand Concourse Campus, Jacobi Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital.



Dr. Olivero works at Ola Pediatrics in Bronx, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.