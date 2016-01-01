See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Ana Mrkaic, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ana Mrkaic, MD

Internal Medicine
1 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ana Mrkaic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.

Dr. Mrkaic works at General Dental Residency Prog in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pauline Miller, MD
Dr. Pauline Miller, MD
4 (41)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Hong, MD
Dr. Patrick Hong, MD
6 (24)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Dental Residency Prog
    1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 290, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 671-6469

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mrkaic?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ana Mrkaic, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ana Mrkaic, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mrkaic to family and friends

    Dr. Mrkaic's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mrkaic

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ana Mrkaic, MD.

    About Dr. Ana Mrkaic, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568854651
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mrkaic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mrkaic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mrkaic works at General Dental Residency Prog in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Mrkaic’s profile.

    Dr. Mrkaic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mrkaic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mrkaic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mrkaic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ana Mrkaic, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.