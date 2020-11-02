Dr. Ana Monterrosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monterrosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana Monterrosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ana Monterrosa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Monterrosa works at
Locations
-
1
South Texas Surgical Group311 Camden St Ste 409, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 224-1811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monterrosa?
Doctor Monterrosa is a very educated and experienced Psychiatrist. Came here with ADHD and some Bipolar symptoms and after some trial and error I have finally found the treatment plan that has worked for me to bring me my life and happiness back. Very blessed to be under her care.
About Dr. Ana Monterrosa, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629277827
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SALVADOR / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monterrosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monterrosa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monterrosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monterrosa works at
Dr. Monterrosa has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monterrosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Monterrosa speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Monterrosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monterrosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monterrosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monterrosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.