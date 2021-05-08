Dr. Miranda Maldonado has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ana Miranda Maldonado, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Miranda Maldonado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #0144950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maldonado always takes the time to listen to my concerns. Unlike other physicians, she doesn't rush you during your visit and even spends extra time. Very kind, caring, and goes above and beyond. :)
About Dr. Ana Miranda Maldonado, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Dr. Miranda Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda Maldonado. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.