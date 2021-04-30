See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bangor, ME
Dr. Ana Mendoza Salazar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Ana Mendoza Salazar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ana Mendoza Salazar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bangor, ME. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Down East Community Hospital, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Northern Light Mayo Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital and Waldo County General Hospital.

Dr. Mendoza Salazar works at Saint Joseph Endocrinology in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ana Mendoza MD
    900 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 907-1187

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Down East Community Hospital
  • Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
  • Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital
  • Northern Light Mayo Hospital
  • St. Joseph Hospital
  • Waldo County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mendoza Salazar?

    Apr 30, 2021
    Dr. Salasar is kind and attentive and very thorough. She answers all inquiries with clear understandable information and takes the time to be certain you understand your condition and feel comfortable with suggested treatment. She always returns calls and will reach out to a new concern even when she is on vacation. Her expertise is comforting and her approach is very professional without being dehumanizing. I highly recommend her to anyone seeking help with the conditions she treats.
    — Apr 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ana Mendoza Salazar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ana Mendoza Salazar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mendoza Salazar to family and friends

    Dr. Mendoza Salazar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mendoza Salazar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ana Mendoza Salazar, MD.

    About Dr. Ana Mendoza Salazar, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184777062
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ana Mendoza Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendoza Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendoza Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendoza Salazar works at Saint Joseph Endocrinology in Bangor, ME. View the full address on Dr. Mendoza Salazar’s profile.

    Dr. Mendoza Salazar has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendoza Salazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendoza Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendoza Salazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendoza Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendoza Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ana Mendoza Salazar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.