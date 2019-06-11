Dr. Mendoza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ana Mendoza, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana Mendoza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 264 I ST, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 993-4643
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. MENDOZA IS A GREAT DOCTOR. SHE IS BILINGUAL AND BICULTURE. SHE HAS HELPED ME SO MUCH. SHE IS A BLESSING !
About Dr. Ana Mendoza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922017698
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
