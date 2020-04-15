See All Pediatricians in Charlotte, NC
Pediatrics
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ana-Maria Temple, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.

Dr. Temple works at Integrative Health Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Health Carolinas
    2132 LOMBARDY CIR, Charlotte, NC 28203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 533-1203
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma in Children
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma in Children

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Sensory Processing Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 15, 2020
My son, who has had a cold (cough, runny nose, etc) since he was born, has not been sick since we started with Dr. Temple! She is Amazing!
Jamie S — Apr 15, 2020
About Dr. Ana-Maria Temple, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497788988
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hershey Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ana-Maria Temple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Temple has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Temple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Temple works at Integrative Health Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Temple’s profile.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Temple. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temple.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Temple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Temple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

