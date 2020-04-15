Dr. Ana-Maria Temple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ana-Maria Temple, MD
Overview
Dr. Ana-Maria Temple, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.
Dr. Temple works at
Locations
-
1
Integrative Health Carolinas2132 LOMBARDY CIR, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 533-1203Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Temple?
My son, who has had a cold (cough, runny nose, etc) since he was born, has not been sick since we started with Dr. Temple! She is Amazing!
About Dr. Ana-Maria Temple, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1497788988
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Med Ctr
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Temple has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Temple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Temple works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Temple. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temple.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Temple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Temple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.